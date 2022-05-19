SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Tourism has announced four new marketing partnerships.

The Department of Tourism says beginning on July 1, the following advertising and public relations will start working for the state:

Karsh Hagen, a creative and marketing agency in Denver, has been selected to lead creative branding, traditional & digital media, and activations.

Love Communications, a marketing firm based in Salt Lake City, has been selected to facilitate the cooperative marketing strategy and consumer insights.

Lou Hammond Group, a marketing communications firm with its headquarters in New York City has been selected for public relations.

Two by Four, an independent, full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Chicago will handle social media, email marketing, and website development.

The length of each contract is three years, with the option of two one-year renewals.

The review process began in January 2022 with issuance of the official request for proposal through the South Dakota Office of Procurement website. Fifteen firms from across the country submitted written proposals, from which seven were chosen to give oral presentations.