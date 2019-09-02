SD Department of Public Safety celebrates “Share the Road” day at State Fair

HURON, S.D. (KELO)– We regularly bring you news of deadly crashes- including one last weekend, when three people died in a crash just west of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota State Fair is wrapping up its fourth day in Huron, and Sunday it featured a message that can mean everything for drivers and their loved ones. the South Dakota Department of Public Safety sponsored a day at the state fair and celebrated “Share the Road” day.

It’s a big day for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety as they showcase their agencies at the South Dakota State Fair.

“We just see this as a great opportunity to educate the public that is interested in knowing a little bit about the Department of Public Safety, have an opportunity to answer any questions they might have, and then send them on their way and hopefully they’ll think of us,” Department Secretary Craig Price said.

This is the fourth year the South Dakota Department of Public Safety sponsored a day at the fair. This year’s theme is “Share the Road”.

“Share the Road” is a motorcycle safety slogan, but it basically applies to anybody using South Dakota roadways where you need to recognize that you’re sharing that road with other people and when you’re not thinking about roadway safety, then you increase your odds of getting into a bad interaction with those other vehicles that you’re sharing the road with,” Director of Highway Safety Lee Axdahl said.

Which is why the department of public safety hopes the event educates people on how to keep their communities safe.

“We want to do everything we can to best educate the public on things that they can do to keep themselves safe and keep their family member safe,” Price said.

