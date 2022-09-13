SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new event hosted by the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation is looking to pair workers and businesses.

The DLR will host a “Stroll Sioux Falls” recruiting and hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DLR’s location at 811 E. 10th Street. The “Stroll Sioux Falls” event will be hosted the third Thursday of every month for no cost to businesses or job seekers.

“The Stroll Sioux Falls event is designed to allow job seekers the opportunity to visit, apply and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses in one location,” a news release from the DLR said. “Individuals should bring a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions in which they may be interested.”

The DLR says businesses that participate will build brand awareness, find untapped pool of qualified candidates and benefit from face-to-face interaction with possible employees.

For the September event, business will be Five Star Call Center, Lifescape, PepsiCo and Smithfield.

The next event will be Thursday, Oct. 20.

There’s more than 25,000 job openings on the DLR SDWORKS database.

In July 2022, the unemployment rate in South Dakota was 2.3% with a labor force of 478,100 people. There were 467,400 people employed and 10,800 considered unemployed.