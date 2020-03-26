SD Department of Labor adding people to help handle unemployment claims

Unemployment claims jumped more than 900% in South Dakota in one week.

The Secretary of Labor told KELOLAND News last week’s unemployment claims were at 169. Now they are more than 1,700.

Marcia Hultman tells us the state is counting on emergency funding from the federal government.

Many workers who otherwise wouldn’t have been eligible for benefits can file now.

“School employees who were laid off because schools cut their hourly employees; substitute teachers. In the hospitality industry, we just have so many layoffs that are related to COVID-19 and so that has opened up eligibility for those individuals,” Hultman

The Department of Labor has added people to handle claims.

There is up to an hour and a half wait if you call, so you’re asked to file online.