SD Department of Health investigating two mumps cases in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Health officials are investigating two possible cases of mumps in Yankton.

The South Dakota Department of Health told KELOLAND News the cases involve school-aged children in Yankton. The Yankton School District has been working with the Department of Health to notify parents.

Health officials say parents should check to make sure their child is up-to-date with MMR vaccination. If a child develops symptoms of mumps, fever, swelling or tenderness of neck or jaw, should get care from a medical provider.