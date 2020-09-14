SD Department of Agriculture reminding public of emerald ash borer quarantine

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is reminding people of the on-going emerald ash borer quarantine.

The quarantine restricts the movement of firewood and ash materials from Lincoln, Turner and Minnehaha Counties year-round. The regulated ash materials include ash nursery stock, ash logs, lumber, wood chips or mulch including trimmed ash tree branches and pallets made of ash.

“Many misunderstand the quarantine dates believing it is only in effect between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” says Dale Anderson, SDDA Plant Quarantine and Pest Survey Specialist. “This period represents the approximate beginning and end of when the EAB may exist as an adult beetle, but the quarantine is in place year-round.”

For more information about the quarantine visit http://emeraldashborerinsouthdakota.sd.gov/.