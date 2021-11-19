SD Democratic Party pays fine for finance violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Democratic Party said Friday it would pay a $40,000 penalty and get rid of $2,500 in contributions for campaign finance violations during the 2016 presidential election.

The party said the payment would settle the Federal Election Commission’s probe into bookkeeping related to the Hillary Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. A federal audit showed the party didn’t disclose $2.5 million in disbursements that were quickly transferred to the Democratic National Committee.

The party later amended its reports after the general election. It also received over $67,000 in contributions from unregistered organizations.