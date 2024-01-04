SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — House Bill 1042, which would reimburse school districts for the money spent on meals for kids eligible for free or reduced meals, has Democratic lawmakers’ attention ahead of the start of South Dakota’s legislative session on Tuesday.

“First of all, I think one of the number one goals is the great work that’s been done by Representative Kadyn Wittman on the school lunch program,” said Democratic Sen. Liz Larson of Sioux Falls, who will serve as minority whip. “She’s built a great bipartisan coalition that has revised that issue from last year.”

Democratic Rep. Oren Lesmeister of the Parade area, who will serve as minority leader in that chamber, brings up that effort when asked about another issue.

Dan Santella: Do you foresee any action taking place with regard to child care access?

“Boy, I hope so,” Lesmeister said. “That, outside of the school lunch programs, that is the largest need in South Dakota right now is child care. Everywhere you go, everybody you talk to, the first thing they say is I can’t find day care.”

However, Larson is not optimistic that that topic will spend much time in the spotlight.

“One thing that you will not be seeing probably is a lot of bills related to child care even though it was one of the critical issues that came out of just public dialogue in Sioux Falls this year,” Larson said. “And that’s quite unfortunate. I think there’s a little bit more work to be done there. There’s also a lack of political appetite for that.”

There are only 11 Democrats in a South Dakota state legislature that has 105 total seats. Lesmeister says it’s important to bear in mind the will of the voters.

“Our big goals are just to make sure we do what’s right for South Dakota,” Lesmeister said. “Make sure that South Dakotans are aware of what’s going on in Pierre, and at the end of the day, making sure we respect what they want to have done. That’s my biggest goal.”

