SD could ban the use of electronic mobile devices while behind the wheel, including making phone calls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may want to think twice before making that phone call.

It could soon be illegal in South Dakota to make a call while driving.

A bill that cracks down on communications with electronic devices has cleared the Senate and is now on its way to the Governor’s desk and the fine isn’t cheap.

It’s already illegal to text while driving in South Dakota, but if the governor signs House Bill 11-69, you will no longer be able to make a phone call either.

Some drivers we talked with today are all for it for safety reasons.

“Actually on my way here a girl almost hit me, because she was looking down at her phone she was going through the intersection, she had a red light and I’m like what the heck,” Matt Burch said.

“I think it’s probably a good idea for people to pay attention to driving while they are driving, I see a lot of people staring down at their phones while they’re passing me or behind me,” John Lucas said.

But for some who run a business, like Ashlee Jones who cleans houses, it would make their jobs a little more difficult.

“So I’m contacting them to let them know, I’m on my way, or we are leaving scheduling people during the day,” Jones said.

There would be exceptions for first responders and utility workers while on the job, and for various situations, like calling in emergencies and checking GPS. Plus it wouldn’t apply to hands-free devices.

But, otherwise, if caught using any electronic device for communications or using social media sites while behind the wheel, you could face a class two misdemeanor. In South Dakota that’s punishable with up to a $500 fine and or 30 days in jail.

“That would deter me, I think I’d leave my phone on the seat next to me, I wouldn’t being using my phone,” Burch said.

“It might not keep everyone off their phones, but for some, you know, I wouldn’t want to pay a $500 fine, so it would definitely keep me off from mine,” Jones said.

“That’ll probably wake some people up, it would put some teeth to it, if they do that,” Lucas said.

Senate voted 24-11 in favor of the bill. Next stop is Governor Kristi Noem to decide whether it becomes law July 1.