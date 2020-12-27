SD Civil Air Patrol joins search for missing Day County woman

DAY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Civil Air Patrol joined in the search Saturday for a woman who went missing during last week’s blizzard in Day County.

The Civil Air Patrol tweeted their aircraft flew route and grid searches and concentrated on areas that previous searchers from the roads may not have been able to see.

South Dakota Civil Air Patrol (CAP) joined the search today for a woman missing in Day County. Amy Dougherty was last seen when she left for work Wednesday afternoon, driving in blizzard conditions from Andover to Bristol. She was driving a black Chevy Trailblazer.

Authorities believe Amy Dougherty left her home near Bristol, South Dakota to head into town for work last Wednesday, but never arrived. She was driving a 2002 black Chevy Trailblazer.

Pictured vehicle is similar to Dougherty’s | Photo courtesy: Amber Stanton, Amy’s sister

Authorities say they have checked every road they believe she might have taken, but still haven’t located her.

The Civil Air Patrol says they’re prepared to do additional search flights if asked by authorities.

Authorities asks if anyone sees the vehicle or knows where Dougherty might be to call the Day County Sheriff’s office at (605) 345-3222.