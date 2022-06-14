SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization in South Dakota that makes sure people have access to nutritious food is getting a big boost this weekend thanks to an annual fundraiser. This weekend is the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation’s Prime Time Gala.

Volunteers spend time packing food weekly at Feeding South Dakota.

A lot of times that food includes non-perishable food items, but protein is another important part of a person’s meal.

“Animal protein or beef protein specifically has a lot of nutrients, it helps build muscle, it really helps families, it’s a sustainable product, so helps them feel satisfied and full, it has a lot of nutrients,” CEO Feeding South Dakota, Lori Dykstra said.

Saturday is the Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala. This will be the 9th year of the event.

The event will help make it possible for Feeding South Dakota to purchase beef products for families across South Dakota.

“It came from humble beginnings, a bunch of people sitting around and thinking about ways to promote the image of the beef industry and at the same time really have a positive impact in a way we really probably never envisioned,” president-elect of National Cattlemen’s Association, Todd Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson says they’re expecting a good turnout for the fundraiser.

“The gala portion is sold out, we will probably have the largest crowd, if there was a bigger venue in the state of South Dakota, I think we could fill it, this is the biggest venue for a sit down meal, there will be nearly 1,700 people at this event,” Wilkinson said.

Dykstra says protein such as beef is a highly requested food item, meaning this fundraiser has a great impact for the organization.

“A pound of hamburger, a couple pounds of hamburger for a family, they can do a lot with that,” Dykstra said. “Go to the concert, have a great time, get in the raffle for a truck and you’re helping feed some of your neighbors that need you here in South Dakota.”

Feeding South Dakota has been able to purchase 1.2 million pounds of beef with the Cattlemen’s funds. There are still concert tickets to Hank Williams Junior to purchase, as well as raffle tickets for a truck.