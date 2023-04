SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Next week, you can take part in a statewide fundraising effort to help Lutheran Social Services.

The South Dakota Cares event will take place from April 10th to the 14th.

This year’s focus is on behavioral health, foster care, adoption, pregnancy and the Center for New Americans and the Multi-Cultural Center.

Last year’s event raised more than $282,000.