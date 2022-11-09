SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bailey Ricketts, a 27-year-old Fort Pierre woman, was sentenced for Bank Embezzlement on Nov. 7, according to U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell.

According to the release, Ricketts was working at a bank in Fort Pierre from Aug. 2019 to Nov. 2020, during which time she knowingly transferred money into accounts belonging to herself and members of her family.

Ricketts received one month in federal prison, followed by three months of home confinement, two years of supervised release, restitutions amounting to f $38,135.43, and will pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.