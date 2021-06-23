SD Ballet’s ‘Only Human’ dances its way to the Washington Pavilion Thursday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A one of a kind ballet performance has includes dancers from all around the country – even one from South Dakota.

On Thursday, South Dakota Ballet is performing its first show in over a year, and it’s a big one. The company was founded in 2019 and only got to do one show before the pandemic. Thursday marks its second-ever.

Performing ballet is no stretch for Dancer Rebecca Ford. She’s been practicing the art across the country for 13 years.

“I got interested in dance when I was a little girl. My mom was a dancer so I followed in her footsteps; I always wanted to dance,” Ford said.

She was born in Vermillion, and now she’s danced her way back to her home state for her latest performance. After a year of doing virtual performances, she’s excited to finally return to doing them in person.

“It’s going to include many different styles of dance and dancers from all over the country,” Ford said.

“This is one of the only live performances taking place in the country right now,” Scott said.

The show is called ‘Only Human.’ It’s described by Founder of SD Ballet Madeline Scott as a piece that explores human connection. It has 10 professional artists along with 50 of her students. Choreographer Eloy Barragen, who comes from the University of Iowa’s piece in the show is called ‘Humanos.’

Courtesy: Madeline Scott

“It’s not just about movement for movement. It’s about what’s behind the movement… and, as a choreographer, that’s my job: to try to do that. We might not always reach that, but I believe this production is going to do just that,” Barragen said.

“It is an expression of what it means to be a human being right now and the sensations of freedom, and openness, and intimacy, and caring and genuine and honest connections,” Scott said.

Scott says this one-of-a-kind show is sure to take the audience through many twists and turns.

“I’m hoping it’ll just be the start of something new and fabulous and I think it’ll be well worth your while to come watch it,” Ford said.

The show is an hour-long at the Washington Pavilion. It starts at 7 Thursday.