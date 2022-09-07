PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — An author with close South Dakota ties is holding two book events this month.

Author Dan Jorgensen is hosting an author’s night at 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Parker Community Center to celebrate his new book “Rainbow Rock.” The historical novel takes place in the southern Black Hills and takes place in the Winter of 1955.

“There’s also a place out in the southern Black Hills that locals know about called Rainbow Rock,” Jorgensen said. “Some times of the day, when the sun hits it just right, you see little rainbows forming on it.”

On September 17, Jorgensen will be a guest author for the Hot Springs Historical Society throughout the day at the Historical Museum in Hot Springs. He encouraged anyone to bring copies of his books along if they are interested in attending.

Jorgensen, who also worked for the Hot Springs newspaper described the book as a murder mystery thriller. He said the Black Hills is a great setting for books with plenty of material for writing. He’s planning his next book to be about an editor at the Hot Springs newspaper that was critical of Gutzon Borglum’s plan to carve Mount Rushmore.

He said growing up with seven brothers on a family farm near Parker gave him a great connection with the land.

“You grow up and love the land and want to incorporate it into everything that you do,” Jorgensen said. “I think every writer needs to be a good reader first.”

Jorgensen, who went to South Dakota State and became a sportswriter for the Argus Leader, gave credit to his mother for the encouragement to read, write and communicate with other people.

Jorgensen, older brother of KELOLAND Media Group’s Don Jorgensen, has written nine books. He now lives in Colorado with his wife, Susan.

Jorgensen’s two most popular books are “And the Wind Whispered” and “Killer Blizzard.” He said his books can be purchased through major book distributors.