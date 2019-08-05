SD Attorney General joins letter to Congress urging better treatment for opioid use disorder

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is joining several other states in a letter to Congress to remove barriers for health care providers when it comes to treating opioid use disorder.

The letter, sent to Congressional leaders in both chambers, says about 2 million Americans struggle with opioid use disorder, which is described as the physical and psychological reliance on opioids.

The attorneys general say while states are using every resource to combat the epidemic, more needs to be done by the federal government.

The attorneys general of Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota also signed the letter.

Page 1 of Letter Federal Barriers to Treatment 8 5 2019

Page 1 of Opioids Infographic 1

