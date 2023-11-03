SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is requesting to meet with Dakota For Health over recent complaints about the collection of petition signatures for the proposed abortion amendment.

One of the complaints alleges that petitions are being left unattended.

Another complaint accuses people of signing the same petition more than once.

The third complaint alleges petition circulators are providing misleading information to the public.

According to a letter from Jackley, Dakotans For Health wants to review the evidence of these allegations.