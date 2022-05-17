SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is showcasing more artwork than ever during the 19th season of SculptureWalk.

SculptureWalk unveiled 67 new works of art in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Really what’s exciting about it is each individual person behind the art, their story,” SculptureWalk Executive Director Brandon Hanson said.

This year’s lineup features ten new artists to SculptureWalk, including a work by Andrew Pudas.

“He’s an excellent artist, but he’s been watching SculptureWalk for about five, six years, decided he wanted to teach himself how to weld so he could participate, and he’s been working on this buffalo for a long time and he just finally felt confident enough to actually submit,” Hanson said.

“Come down just about every year and wander around during a day, especially during a weekday, because it’s so much fun to just amble through it,” Wentworth resident Karen Freier said.

Karen Freier is originally from Viborg and is always on the lookout for one particular artist, and friend.

“Lynn Peterson did a sculpture that actually won a prize at SculptureWalk one year, and so it’s always been fun to watch ever since to see if he put anything else in,” Freier said.

SculptureWalk is a downtown tradition, but manages another 50+ pieces across Sioux Falls, and beyond.

“We have another seven over at 8th & Railroad, we have pieces at Avera, pieces at USF, pieces in Watertown,” Hanson said.

This spring, the exhibit expanded into the Cathedral District.

“Just had some enthusiastic neighbors reach out and say, hey we love SculptureWalk, what would it take for us to get a couple pieces up here, and it was a really easy yes from us. Our mission is art to the people,” Hanson said.

And there’s no shortage of art thanks to SculptureWalk.

“We thank the artists for being part of this program because without them we have no program,” Hanson said.

You can vote for the “People’s Choice Award” through the end of September. The winning sculpture will be purchased by the City of Sioux Falls and become part of its permanent collection.