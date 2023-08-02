SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SculptureWalk in downtown Sioux Falls is putting out a call for artists for next year’s exhibition

2024 marks the 21st year of the SculptureWalk. 60 sculptures are featured downtown every year.

New work on loan from creators are installed every spring. Over 1,000 sculptures have been installed since 2003.

Artists are encouraged to submit an application, photos of up to 5 sculptures and an artists statement.

You can find applications on the SculptureWalk website. The call for art closes on October 1st.