SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls Board of Directors has surpassed its fundraising goal to purchase the sculpture “Overcoming” by Ukrainian artist Serge Mozhnevsky.

Overcoming

Mozhnevsky will donate the proceeds from the sale of his sculpture to the current humanitarian efforts in his home country.

“This fundraising campaign has been overwhelmingly successful, and we are grateful to everyone who contributed to this cause,” Jim Mathis, a member of the SculptureWalk Board of Directors, said in a news release.

More than $16,000 has been raised for the statue, which will now become part of SculptureWalk’s permanent collection, with the proceeds going to help the people of Uzhhorod, Ukraine.