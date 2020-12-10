SculptureWalk founder set to retire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The founder and executive director of SculptureWalk is retiring after nearly two decades on the job.

62 sculptures are on display in downtown Sioux Falls, ranging from cities around the world to a cimarron, and SculptureWalk founder Jim Clark had a hand in selecting each piece of art.

In fact, he’s placed more than 800 sculptures along these sidewalks since the creation of SculptureWalk.

“Made some calls, I got some great people on board, and in 2004 we had our first SculptureWalk with 34 sculptures,” SculptureWalk founder Jim Clark said.

“Brought together the art community, the business community, the city of Sioux Falls and other entities and just pushed through and brought us all together to make it what it is today,” Board of Directors President Regan Smith said.

16 years later, Clark is preparing to retire.

“I just felt that it was a good time for the board to hire somebody new with new ideas, energy for the future,” Clark said.

Clark is retiring, but SculptureWalk will continue. The new director, who has yet to be named, will work alongside Clark during the 2021 installation, and then take over the reins.

“He’s got the playbook on how to do this every year,” Smith said.

“What’s most important to me over the next six months is to ensure that SculptureWalk 2021 is our best year ever and secondly, to fully train my successor, so that he or she can take the reins in May and run with it successfully far into the future,” Clark said.

The show goes on, but it was Clark’s vision that helped build downtown Sioux Falls into what it is today.

“You walk SculptureWalk, check it out, shop, have something to eat, have a drink. It definitely has enhanced our downtown and definitely supercharged it to where it is now,” Smith said.

SculptureWalk will begin accepting applications for Clark’s replacement in January.