SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 19th annual SculptureWalk exhibit is set to debut this weekend.

The 2022 SculptureWalk will feature 67 sculptures. Several new artists will be featured.

“When new sculptures are installed downtown each spring, the weekend is always filled with so much excitement. We can’t wait for you to see this new exhibit of incredible art, and the organization is so proud of the work we are doing to bring art to the people,” said Brandon Hanson, Executive Director of SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

The 67 sculptures are a new record for the exhibit, beating the previous record of 62.

The SculptureWalk route will begin at the Washington Pavilion at 11th Street and Main Avenue.

The public votes for the “People’s Choice Award” from May through September and the favorite sculpture is purchased by the City of Sioux Falls to become part of its permanent collection.