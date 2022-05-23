SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular downtown Sioux Falls attraction saw one of its works of art vandalized over the weekend.

A sculpture entitled “Miss” was vandalized late Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

“The artists truly pour their hearts and souls into these artworks, and then to have something like this damaged as quickly as it was it’s really disheartening,” SculptureWalk Board Member Jim Mathis said.

Jim Mathis has been a part of SculptureWalk for 15 years. He says the statue was broken off at the feet just six days after being installed near 8th & Railroad.

“It’s a bronze sculpture so somebody had to have gotten it pretty good to break that,” Mathis said.

Police say there is surveillance video.

“Seemed like there was a group of people that walk up to the statue and then it was broke in half,” Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The damaged piece of the bronze sculpture, valued at $9,000, was found nearby and turned in at the Downtown Holiday Inn.

“We’ve had a few statues related to SculptureWalk in the past that have been vandalized and damaged and we’ve had really good success about identifying the people and holding them accountable,” Clemens said.

As police track down suspects, Mathis hopes to fix the sculpture.

“Usually we can repair those kinds of things. We’ll need to work with the artist, we’ve got a fantastic foundry here in town that works in bronze, BronzeAge Foundry, so hopefully between the two of them they can work together and get the piece put back together,” Mathis said.

As for the overall SculptureWalk experience…

“Enjoy the art, be respectful. We want you to get up close and personal with the art, but you’ve got to be respectful and don’t damage it,” Mathis said.

The incident happened at 11:30 Friday night. If you have any information about the vandalism, please call Crime Stoppers at (877) 367-7007.