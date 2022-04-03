SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve visited downtown Sioux Falls, you’re likely familiar with its SculptureWalk which now includes an effort to help people suffering the realities of war in Ukraine.

Take a stroll through downtown Sioux Falls and you can spot a variety of different sculptures.

The pieces featured in SculptureWalk all share a unique story, from giant frogs to spoon trees to abstract bees.

On the corner of 11th and Main, you can find one of the newest additions. It’s titled “Overcoming” and it comes all the way from Vancouver, Canada.

“The artist is a man by the name of Serge Mozhnevsky, he was born and raised in Ukraine in a town called Uzhhorod,” SculptureWalk board member Jim Mathis said.

SculptureWalk has featured work by Mozhnevsky before but this particular piece has a deeper purpose.

“A couple of weeks ago he called me and said he would like to sell this piece and give all of that money to help the humanitarian efforts in his hometown of Uzhhorod, Ukraine,” Mathis said.

So far over $6,000 has been raised. If funds reach the $15,000 asking price, the sculpture will become a permanent addition to downtown, connecting this community to one far away in eastern Europe.

“We’re thinking of them, we care about them, we support and understand what their struggles are, and maybe a very small gesture from the people of Sioux Falls that can help those folks that are struggling in Ukraine,” said Regan Smith, President of SculptureWalk.

“This gives us a chance to bring those worlds together and it’s just a really fantastic opportunity for us to be able to help,” Mathis said.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.