SculptureWalk 2021 features 62 new pieces of art in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’ve walked in downtown Sioux Falls the past few days, you may have noticed some new artwork. New pieces have been installed for SculptureWalk 2021.

Kane and Theresa Boas are visiting from Minnesota. They decided this morning was the perfect time to see what the SculptureWalk has to offer.

“I just discovered this yesterday and thought ‘hey this sounds good,’ we’ve been enjoying the museums and the parks, went to Falls Park yesterday, got back to the hotel and were looking for things to do and seemed right up our alley,” visiting Sioux Falls, Kane Boas said.

62 new sculptures have been installed in downtown Sioux Falls. Once you get a chance to look at them all, you can vote for your favorite one.

“I like the little bears that are actually just behind us, there’s some more bears that were down there eating a couple cherries that were cool,” visiting Sioux Falls, Theresa Boas said.

This is the 18th year of SculptureWalk. Over those years, more than 900 sculptures have been featured in downtown.

“The artists come from throughout the country but we do have artists that are in the program right here in Sioux Falls, SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is known nationally and artists want to bring their pieces here, we have a great reputation throughout the art community and in the country, so it’s a testament to Sioux Falls and the way the sponsors and community have built and embraced this,” president of SculptureWalk board of directors, Regan Smith said.

Making this a fun way to take in downtown Sioux Falls while admiring stunning pieces of art.

“It’s definitely worth seeing them, a nice little walk, on a nice cloudy, breezy, day,” Theresa Boas said.

There are ballot boxes downtown where you can fill out a form to vote for your favorite. The winner will then be purchased by the city as the People’s Choice Award.