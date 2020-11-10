Sculpture planned for downtown SF aims to create compassion

A new sculpture planned for downtown Sioux Falls could help create more compassion in the community.

It’s called The Compassion Project. The late Fern Chamberlain, a longtime social worker, is the inspiration behind the project. The sculpture will be an 8 to 10-foot dove located along the bike path just north of the 6th Street Bridge.

“Just think of what our community will look like decades from now when we take the action of being compassionate to our neighbors today. We’ll not only alleviate their suffering; we’ll also alleviate our suffering by the service we’re providing to others in our community,” Janet Kittams, Chair of The Compassion Project said.

Darwin Wolf is the artist behind the sculpture.

The project has a fundraising goal of $140,000, and the group is about 30 percent there.