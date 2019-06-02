Local News

Sculptor, Dale Lamphere humbled by the Arc of Dreams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sioux Falls skyline is distinctly different, and a big sculpture in KELOLAND is one step closer to being complete.

It's a big day for the city of Sioux Falls as half of the Arc of Dreams is installed downtown on Saturday morning.

"This is the culmination of about five years of effort and actually about a year and a half of actual fabrication, so it feels great," sculptor Dale Lamphere said.

Dale Lamphere is the sculptor of the arc. He says this is the first time he's seen this half of the sculpture fully assembled.

"My first thought when I saw it rising it in the air was how much bigger it was than I imagined it. This is my first time seeing it as well. It has always been in pieces. I've had a scale model that I have developed all of the ideas on. But, to see if full scale is really a treat," Lamphere said.

Lamphere hopes the sculpture will inspire people who look at it.

"My hope is that it will serve as a landmark for Sioux Falls, an icon of Sioux Falls and I certainly hope it inspires future dreamers to pursue their dreams," Lamphere said.

And community members agree.

"I think it is just like many things that have been done down here, it's just so beautifully done. It's a good tourist attraction and for the city people," Marilyn Person said.

"We were talking on the way down here this morning how awesome Sioux Falls is, and how incredible the leaders that we've had through the years, to be able to plan and look ahead and make the city what it is. We're very, very lucky to live here," Sheryl Walston said.

The city hopes to get the other half of the arc installed by the end of June. 

Once completed, the Arc will be featured as part of the annual ScuptureWalk displays.

