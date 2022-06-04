ORONO, Minn. (AP) – Authorities say a scuba diver was found dead in a suburban Minneapolis lake.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says a rescue team was sent to Maxwell Bay on the north end of the Lake Minnetonka near Orono to look for the missing diver at noon Friday.

With the help of sonar equipment, a diver who had been with the man before he disappeared found him about 30 feet from his last known location.

Paramedics on shore attempted life-saving measures before the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office is investigating.