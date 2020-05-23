Scout’s service project plants kindness at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A community service project is helping kindness take root in Sioux Falls.

Luke Meyer and scouts with Troop 48 are transplanting these plants from Avera Heart Hospital to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Meyer chose this project to help advance him to an Eagle Scout. The Heart Hospital would’ve had to tear out the plants as it continues to fix damage from the fall tornadoes. Instead, they’ll go to the church — which spent the year recovering from a 2018 fire.

“Helping each other out is a very important part of living. You probably couldn’t get by if you didn’t have people helping you with a lot of stuff you do,” Meyer said.

Avera will replace the landscaping, which marks some of its last work to recover from the tornadoes.