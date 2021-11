SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of murdering three people and hurting two others in Scotland, South Dakota, faces additional charges.

Francis Lange originally faced six charges including three counts of first-degree murder.

A grand jury has decided there is enough evidence for Lange to face nine counts.

A document filed Tuesday says the new charges include two counts of attempted murder and an additional count of committing a felony while armed with a gun.