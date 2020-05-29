Scotland Locker swamped with back orders

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Due to coronavirus outbreaks at meatpacking plants across the U.S. and here in KELOLAND, there’s a backlog of hundreds of thousands of animal livestock that are ready to be slaughtered.

Local meat lockers are doing all they can to help area farmers.

Whether it’s beef, pork or lamb, James Dangel of Scotland processes it.

Dangel, who owns Scotland Locker says when the pandemic hit, his business also took a hit financially; nobody was bringing in their animals to be processed.

But then…

“A week later, everything changed a week later,” Dangel said

Now he’s trying to fill a backlog of orders.

“Normally if you called me, I’d get you a beef in next week, right now I’m looking right around the end of April ’21, which is just unreal,” Dangel said.

That’s troubling for farmers, like Jim Kokes of Tabor, who have cattle ready to go to market.

“It does concern us, we won’t be selling livestock now, our fat cattle, until early this fall; so hopefully we’ll have a turn for the better,” Kokes said.

Kokes will hang on to his cattle for now, but he knows they’ll gain weight and that’ll cost him.

“Normally we sell them at 1,450 pounds, but putting on the extra weight, holding them for five-six weeks, put on some extra weight, Don: You lose some money, Jim: yes yes,

Which will continue to add to the backlog of processing meat orders.

“People have fats right now and I have to tell them April which, if you’re looking at a hog they aren’t even born yet,” Dangel said.

The National Pork Producers Council has estimated as many as 10 million hogs will be euthanized by the end of the summer, due to disruptions at area meat processing plants.