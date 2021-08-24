Scooter’s Coffee in Brandon to donate all sales to school district on Tuesday

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A local Scooter’s Coffee location is giving back to students and teachers on Tuesday.

The location in Brandon is hosting a Day of Giving event and will donate 100% of all sales to the Parent Teacher Associations and Booster Clubs within the Brandon Valley School District.

Customers can enjoy hand-crafted drinks and baked treats while supporting the Brandon community.

A Day of Giving event took place on August 3 at all Scooter’s Coffee locations in Sioux Falls. The event raised over $26,000 for local organizations that support foster children.

