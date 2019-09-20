Scobi Kombucha: New local business created by women who attended BHSU

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — In consumer headlines… a local business that began in the classroom has taken flight. It’s all run by women who attended Black Hills State University.

“My co-founder, Bianka Housla, was my roomate during college and I was brewing Kombucha during that time just for me, but she as my roomate got to enjoy that as well,” Hauck said.

Carissa was graduating at the time. However, she got the idea to sell her fermented product from her roommate who was enrolled in a business class at Black Hills State University.

“I was struggling on my own to kind of to get the business plan together and gaining traction. How am going to make this plan into a reality? Then, through the business management class at Black Hills State, she managed to pitch the idea to the class,” Hauck said.

Students, like Savannah Franklin, jumped on the Kombucha bandwagon.

“I loved Kombucha before this ever started, so in class when we were splitting into teams and Bianka was like, hey I want to start a Kombucha business, I was all about it,” Franklin said.

To make Kombucha, you mix caffeinated black tea and sugar with scoby, which is yeast and bacterias, into a jar. You then let it sit for at least a week, if not longer, in a warm environment.

‘Scobi’ Kombucha is being sold in five cities in the Black Hills regions in 10 different businesses, but they aren’t stopping there.

“I’d really like to take this long-term, we are expanding production and see where that takes us,” Franklin said.

To stay updated on Scobi Kombucha, you can check out their website and social media.