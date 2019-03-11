Scissor Lift Falls From Trailer On Interstate 29
There were no injuries when a sicssor lift fell from a semi trailer on Interstate 29 on Monday.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol tweeted out a photo of the lift and added a reminder to truckers to properly secure any and all loads.
Finders keepers! No seriously this could have been an awful tragedy. This scissor lift fell from a trailer onto I-29. If this had hit another vehicle it would have been bad. We share the road, make sure you properly secure any and all loads. pic.twitter.com/sSKWdslTgz— SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) March 11, 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
