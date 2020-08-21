Schulte Subaru wins Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year

A big honor for Schulte Subaru in Sioux Falls — the company was just named the Subaru Love Promise Retailer of the Year.

The Schulte location was picked nationally out of more than 630 other stores. Owner Mike Schulte says he feels honored that the work his company is doing is making an impact.

“We’re very lucky that we’ve had some success over the years and now it’s time in our life to give back and to do the right thing.”

Schulte says one of the next projects the dealership will help with is the Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative. In fact, the entire dealership signed up to become mentors.