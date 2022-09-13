SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls car dealership is giving $10,000 to a local elementary school.

The money comes from Schulte Subaru, which put on a picnic for kids and families of Hawthorne Elementary School in central Sioux Falls today. Owner, Mike Schulte, says the dealership has also financed kids with school supplies.

“We put together about twenty classroom kits to give to the teachers to use for the students and then on top of that we put together ten thousand dollars, put it in an account that they can draw from for any supplies that they need throughout the year,” Schulte said.

Schulte said 900 hot dogs were on tonight’s menu.