Schulte Subaru donates new cars to Active Generations for increased Meals on Wheels deliveries

Up until recently, food deliveries were a treat for many families. For many senior citizens and people with different abilities, food deliveries are essential. Meals on Wheels deliveries have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic. That means drivers have a lot more places to go. A local company is making a donation to make it easier for people who need deliveries to put food on their tables.

Just when you think marriage is for the birds, you meet a couple like Carolyn and Larry Vallette.

“We worked at Davis Taylor’s Dry Cleaning and we’ve been married now 44 years,” Carolyn said.

The two continue to take care of each other thanks to a promise they made in their wedding vows.

“He has been very helpful to me when I was sick, now he’s sick, so I’m helping him,” Carolyn said.

The Vallettes are housebound and get food from Meals on Wheels through Active Generations. The organization delivered 400 meals per day before COVID-19. That number has climbed.

That’s why Schulte Subaru is donating three brand new cars to help drivers get to where they’re needed.

“Since the COVID event started, and talking with them, their needs have tripled. We thought it was a great time to help them out,” Mike Schulte, owner, said.

“It’s so generous. It’s going to help in many ways,” Rebecca Behnke, nutrition director for Active Generations, said.

Behnke says with more routes, the new cars will help drivers delivery at least 100 more meals per day.

“It’s 100 people that weren’t getting meals because or not getting out to the grocery store because of COVID-19,” Behnke said.

Carolyn says the car donations mean a lot to her and her husband.

“I’m just so happy they donated them. I know the drivers really need them,” Carolyn said.

Just when you think everything is bad, you see how people in a community take care of each other, in sickness and in health.