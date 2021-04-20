Schroeder Fire likely started with debris pile

Fire burning near Rapid City via Live Cam

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities announced the Schroeder Fire, which burned 2,224 acres in western Rapid City, started from a debris/slash pile. 

The South Dakota Wildland Fire and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation indicated an escape from a debris/slash pile can’t be eliminated as the cause of the fire. The investigation eliminates lightning, cigarette smoking, glass reflection and arson as potential causes. 

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office determined the fire started on property at 8875 Schroeder ROad and the property owner did have a valid burn permit. 

At least one home, two outbuildings and a porch were destroyed and nearly 500 people were evacuated. 

No criminal charges are being filed at this time.

