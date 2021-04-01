Schroeder Fire Day 4: 47% of fire contained, crews to give update at 7 p.m. MT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, crews battling the Schroeder Fire near Rapid City will update the public on fire fighting efforts.

The Schroeder Fire management team will host a Facebook Live Community Meeting at seven o’clock mountain time.

So far, fire fighters have been able to contain 47% of the fire, which has burned 2,200 acres. The area around the fire is under a Red Flag Warning through this evening, due to dry fuels, wind, and low humidity.

More people who were evacuated on Monday were allowed to return home today. However, evacuation orders are still in place along Blake Road, Cleghorn Canyon, and Nameless Cave Road.