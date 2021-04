PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — After a week of battling a wildfire that forced hundreds of people to evacuate, crews have now contained 100-percent of the Schroeder Fire in Rapid City.

Officials say the fire ended up burning about 2,200 acres. Firefighters will continue to patrol containment lines.

There are a few isolated areas that are still smoldering, officials say. Even with rain in the forecast, authorities are still urging people to use extra caution.