Schools Teach Students Negative Consequences Of Drug And Alcohol Use

HARRISBURG, S.D. - Kids are often faced with peer pressure to try drugs and alcohol. While it's important for parents to explain the risks to their children, schools are also joining in to help with bringing awareness.

Middle schoolers at Harrisburg North Middle School are getting a unique chance to ask about drugs and alcohol. The school brought in a counselor from Keystone Treatment Center to answer their questions.

"We talked about what effects drugs have on people and what kind of drugs are addictive to teens," 8th grader Joci Nichols said.

"We learned about some different questions other students asked, like what's the most addictive drug, is vaping good and just a variety of questions," 7th grader, Connor Fitzgerald said.

It's all part of Red Ribbon Week.

"We celebrate this each year as the promotion against drugs, alcohol, and tobacco to keep our kids safe, and start talking about preventative ways against peer pressure," Harrisburg North School counselor, Krista Groeneweg said.

Groeneweg says at this age, kids can be a vulnerable target.

"It's coming at them from all different directions in their life so we want to be more of a line of defense in helping them get more knowledge about it and they go on into their life and make positive decisions for themselves," Groenweg said.

A valuable lesson that is sticking with these kids.

"It's important to learn about this because it helps us stay away from it and it's bad for us and it can get you into deep trouble, not just if people find out but in the long run, it can affect you getting a job, just a variety of things," Fitzgerald said.