Schools, others in Nebraska, Iowa brace for winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Schools in Nebraska and Iowa cancelled after-school activities and shut down early as residents in both states brace for the latest winter storm.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the southeastern corner of Nebraska and southern, central and much of eastern Iowa for Friday afternoon into early Saturday.

Those areas – including Fall City in Nebraska and Des Moines, Dubuque, Davenport and Burlington in Iowa – can expect high winds and up to 8 inches of snow.

Surrounding areas, including Omaha, Nebraska, and Waterloo, Iowa, are under a winter weather advisory and can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.