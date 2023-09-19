SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Police in Tea and Sioux Falls had to investigate separate incidents that impacted local schools Tuesday morning.

The first happened in Tea — the district says they received a threatening robocall similar to ones received nationwide. Authorities investigated the call and determined there was no danger.

The second happened in Sioux Falls. Police were contacted by another agency about a possible threat in that jurisdiction. An investigation revealed the person may be in Sioux Falls, potentially in the area of several schools.

The Sioux Falls School District and Bishop O’Gorman put nearby schools under a shelter-in-place order.

Around 1 p.m., the person was located and the shelter in place was lifted.