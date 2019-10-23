Schools collecting donations for Britton Hecla football player hurt on the field

Communities across South Dakota are coming together to support a high school football player hurt in a game last week.

Britton Hecla quarterback and team captain Trevor Zuehlke suffered a serious head injury on Friday, October 18.

Great team win tonight against the Warner Monarchs 38-28! We finish the season a perfect 7-0 and take on Ipswich/Edmunds Central next Thursday. However our quarterback and team captain @t_zuelks10 suffered a serious head injury and needs all of your prayers. #ForTrev — Britton Hecla Football (@BrittonHecla) October 19, 2019

He was brought to Sioux Falls for treatment. His family issued a statement through the hospital earlier this week:

The patient is currently at Avera McKennan and listed in Critical condition. At this time, the family requests privacy. They would also like to express sincere appreciation for the continued prayers and outpouring of support.

Schools across the area are now working to collect money for the Zuehlke family.