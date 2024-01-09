SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District has canceled school Tuesday due to this week’s winter storm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Originally, a two-hour delay was called for Tuesday, but in a message to parents, the district said it has been determined that travel is not yet safe in the neighborhoods near schools.

The district sent out a notice to parents this morning noting the change.

As of Tuesday morning, there are more than fifty entries on the KELOLAND Closeline. School districts including Sioux Falls, Beresford and Elk Point-Jefferson are all closed for Tuesday. Review the full list online.

SD road conditions

Roads across South Dakota continue to be slick Tuesday morning.

Road conditions as of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

After spending much of Monday morning focusing on clearing emergency routes, the city of Sioux Falls announced a snow alert at 2 p.m. CT.

The city says parking restrictions are now in place on emergency snow routes. Its website says Plowing in Zone 3 will begin at midnight with work in Zone 2 starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday on north/south streets.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.