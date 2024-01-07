SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to arrive in South Dakota overnight.

As of Sunday evening, there are more than a dozen entries on the KELOLAND Closeline. School districts including Sioux Falls, Tea Area, Brandon Valley, Lennox and Yankton are all closed for Monday. Review the full list online.

There are already weather warnings in place. As of 8 p.m. CST Sunday, a winter storm warning is in place until 6 a.m. CST Tuesday morning. Winter storm warnings have also been extended as far north as Brooking County on I-29. Winter weather advisories have been extended north and east into the Watertown/Sisseton/Milbank area for the same time frame. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Tripp County until 12 a.m. CST and Lyman County until 3 a.m. CST Tuesday.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live. Snow will begin to develop overnight tonight into Monday, with heavier snow possible in east-central and southeastern KELOLAND as we head through the day on Monday.

The best chance to see accumulating snow will be in eastern, south-central, and especially southeastern KELOLAND…where 5-10″ and locally higher amounts of snow will be possible.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

As of 8:15 p.m. Sunday, roads in southeastern South Dakota are already said to be slippery with scattered ice.

Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls, Tea Area, Brandon Valley, Lennox and Yankton are all closed for Monday. The University of Sioux Falls will hold classes online.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view details on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.