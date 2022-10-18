SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Education Report card is up on the fridge from the South Dakota Department of Education.

It outlines how the state’s schools and school districts are doing. The DOE says many schools “held their own” during the pandemic. However, some districts noted an increase in absenteeism. Sioux Falls is one of them.

The report card covers the 2021-22 school year when 55% of school districts experienced attendance rates lower than pre-pandemic levels. In Sioux Falls, Assistant Superintendent Jamie Nold says the district is concentrating on positive reinforcement to get kids to come to school rather than punishment.

“Some of the schools have set up competitions, so we try to use an incentive-based approach that if you are in school and you make so many periods, no tardies things like that they do a competition approach to it or just a pure incentive, each week starts new and if you have that perfect attendance this week you go into a drawing,” said Nold.

Chronic absenteeism, which is what the state is measuring, is when a student misses 10 percent or more of a school year. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the school attendance rate statewide was 92%. It fell to 86% for the 2021-22 school year. The state’s largest school district almost mirrors those numbers. But Nold is optimistic.

“Just by making it a public conversation again, we are hoping that that helps improve it as well, sometimes when you put your attention and focus on something, people come in behind you and support you, and it improves.

Nold says dropping attendance started before the pandemic, in fact, he says they’ve identified a ten year trend. So they will continue to use the tools they’ve developed to bring the number of kids skipping school back down.

“Any individual that’s out there who would you know how can I help, well you can contact your school and it may be through the incentive program and how they can help to donate gift cards or some things like that or mentoring if they want to come in and be a mentor for a child we need so many more mentors,” said Nold.

Other schools are doing their best to keep kids in class. Tea Superintendent Jennifer Nebelsick Lowery told us the last two years have been unprecedented. They have identified a group of students with attendance concerns and are working to lower absenteeism with the help of parents.

South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson says raising public awareness is one way to combat the problem. A department campaign advises students and their families on the long-term benefits of regular school attendance.