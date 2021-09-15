School theft, destruction encouraged on social media, Sioux Falls District warns families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a “concerning trend” being shared on the social media platform TikTok, the Sioux Falls School District warned families about in an email Tuesday night.

The trend on the social media platform encourages students to steal or destroy something at school then post a picture as their trophy, according to the district email. Several Sioux Falls schools have already fallen victim.

The district warns that such vandalism could lead to suspensions and the loss of privileges. Parents are urged to talk with student about this viral trend and make expectations known, the district email said.