SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet is also collecting back-to-school supplies.

All you need to do is purchase pencils, notebooks and other essentials and drop them off at The Banquet’s downtown location on East 8th Street.

Volunteers will sort the donations and hand out backpacks during the first three weeks of August. Families who need a backpack will need to register their children online.

Click here if you’d like to sign up your kids or you’d like to volunteer or donate.