SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families and students were informed by the Sioux Falls School District that a staff member at Lincoln High School has died.

The notice to families sent Friday morning said teacher Annie Lanning has died. The email said the death information was shared with students during the beginning of first period.

The crisis response team is at the high school to support any students and staff in need, the notice said.

The Sioux Falls School District staff list has Lanning listed as a teacher at Lincoln High School.

Friends tell KELOLAND News Lanning died in the storm. Now, they are trying to come to terms with her death.

“There are so many of us women that are getting reconnected over text and Messenger over the last several hours and she did that for everyone. If she loved you, she loved you. She loved so big,” Shannon Steffke said.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead also confirmed 61-year old Wendy Lape died as a result of the storm.

She and her husband were driving home to Wentworth, when a chunk of wood came through one of the car windows.